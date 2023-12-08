Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 267,469 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 267,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.9% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 36,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $34.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,623.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $612,623.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,374 shares of company stock worth $233,739 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Get Our Latest Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.