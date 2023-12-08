Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 53,000 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.12% of RLI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RLI by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,125 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RLI by 37,822.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 132,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RLI traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,414. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average is $133.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

