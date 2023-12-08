Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,120,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,752,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Ergoteles LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,769,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,527,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $65.32.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.