Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Decreased by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,460 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises about 4.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Essex Property Trust worth $47,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,842. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $248.80.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

