Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 1.97 and last traded at 1.97. 9,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 6,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.86.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.36.
Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp. Ether Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
