Ethereum Price Reaches $2,351.98 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,351.98 or 0.05329341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $282.75 billion and $12.23 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00070131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00024057 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,217,878 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

