Everdome Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.25 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $17.25 million and approximately $993,489.40 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everdome has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 97,329,117,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

