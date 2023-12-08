Fei USD Market Capitalization Tops $34.07 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $34.07 million and $149,875.22 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00017501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,086.17 or 1.00057720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009806 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003444 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,327,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,327,468.24489021 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9736058 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $235,188.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

