Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $444.38 million and approximately $73.53 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00068506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00023403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004022 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 824,090,377 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

