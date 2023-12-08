FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Trading Down 5.8%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $14.97. 1,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

FG Financial Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99.

FG Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

