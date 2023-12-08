Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Trading Up 1.3%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. 8,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 16,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.