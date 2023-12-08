Financial Contrast: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) versus Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Free Report) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp 1.74% 0.68% 0.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $71.20 million 4.17 -$14.19 million $0.05 114.00

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Sterling Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Peoples-Sidney Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sterling Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Peoples-Sidney Financial and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

