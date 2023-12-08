Financial Survey: Marston’s (MARZF) versus Its Competitors

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Restaurants” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Marston’s to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Marston’s pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. Marston’s pays out -73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Restaurants” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 183.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Marston’s is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Marston’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marston’s N/A N/A N/A Marston’s Competitors 7.66% -74.54% 3.62%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marston’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Marston’s Competitors 555 3137 4423 97 2.49

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marston’s and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Restaurants” companies have a potential upside of 35.37%. Given Marston’s’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marston’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marston’s and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marston’s N/A N/A -4.61 Marston’s Competitors $2.89 billion $176.28 million 229.19

Marston’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Marston’s. Marston’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of Marston’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Restaurants” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Restaurants” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marston’s rivals beat Marston’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

