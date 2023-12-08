First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. 475,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

