First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.81

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $15.90. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 282,125 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
