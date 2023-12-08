First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.81

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $15.90. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 282,125 shares.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 209,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

