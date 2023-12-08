FlatQube Price Up 4.8% This Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $1,809.74 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.16363898 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $187.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

