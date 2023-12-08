Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Trading Up 3.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 11,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 15,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a $0.1953 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

