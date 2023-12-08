Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,713. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin Universal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

