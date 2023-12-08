FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Stock Price Down 0%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 12,269 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 845.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

