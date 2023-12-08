Gary Hromadko Sells 1,902 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of EQIX traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $801.77. The stock had a trading volume of 562,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $756.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $763.60. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $640.92 and a 1-year high of $824.86.
Equinix Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.
EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.14.
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
