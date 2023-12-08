GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Trading 3.7% Higher

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.
GEMALTO NV/S Trading Up 3.7 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11.
About GEMALTO NV/S
Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GEMALTO NV/S
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for GEMALTO NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEMALTO NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.