George Raymond Zage III Acquires 60,000 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director George Raymond Zage III purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $447,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,925,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Raymond Zage III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, George Raymond Zage III sold 663,480 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $417,992.40.

Grindr Stock Performance

GRND remained flat at $7.80 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 370,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,224. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Institutional Trading of Grindr

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 40.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grindr by 567.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 1,853,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grindr by 2,186.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 852,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grindr by 133.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 349,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Grindr by 649.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 288,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grindr by 75.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 94,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

