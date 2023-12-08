Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,159,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 113,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.07. 1,683,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.29.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

