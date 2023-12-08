Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,196,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $55,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,315,000 after purchasing an additional 617,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262,696. The stock has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

