Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $132,000.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,594,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,977.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DNA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 17,877,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,685,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DNA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Creative Planning grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 241.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,625,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 720,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 75.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 130.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 102,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

