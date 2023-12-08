Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $33.75 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Public Storage worth $33,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $272.20. The stock had a trading volume of 170,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,612. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.12 and a 200 day moving average of $273.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

