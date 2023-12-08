Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $59.22 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $59,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. 7,268,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,249,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.