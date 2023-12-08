Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $66.80 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $66,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 73.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 19.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.2% during the second quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 251.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

ELV stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $474.57. The stock had a trading volume of 251,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,678. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $544.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $459.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.53. The company has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

