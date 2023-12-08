Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 913 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $99,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. 6,461,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,640,832. The company has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

