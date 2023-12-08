GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GMS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

NYSE:GMS traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 196,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,709. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.78. GMS has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

