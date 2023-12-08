GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $25.14 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002358 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001197 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

