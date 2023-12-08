HashiCorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 40,427 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,445% compared to the average volume of 2,616 call options.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $892,942.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $892,942.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,888.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,423.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,940.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,408 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,859. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 94.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Stock Down 16.4 %
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.81.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
