Head-To-Head Contrast: ECARX (ECX) & The Competition

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 70 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ECARX to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECARX and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $4.32 billion -$223.18 million -4.55 ECARX Competitors $1.87 billion $46.57 million 5.29

ECARX has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 394 1776 2936 77 2.52

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ECARX and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ECARX currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.94%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 11.47%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ECARX has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -184.11% -242.08% -16.48%

Summary

ECARX beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

