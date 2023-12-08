Hermez Network Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00008217 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $132.49 million and $4,699.75 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.66918264 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $22,533.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

