Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Trading Up 3.6%

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Heyu Biological Technology Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.
About Heyu Biological Technology
Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.
