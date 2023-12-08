Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.18

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.28. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 840 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 130 ($1.64) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
