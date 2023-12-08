Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Up 0.2%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.33. 16,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 45,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Taiwan. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and audio systems. It also provides cloud and networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers and satellite communications.

