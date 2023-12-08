Horizen Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.45 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $11.63 or 0.00026316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $167.73 million and $9.45 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00076894 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00040728 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,427,225 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

