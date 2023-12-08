Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $425.54

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 425.54 ($5.38) and traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.37). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 501 ($6.33), with a volume of 193,428 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 700 ($8.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £646.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,656.67, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 426.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 519.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a GBX 22.90 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

