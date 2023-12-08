Insider Buying: Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Insider Purchases 36,203 Shares of Stock

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Wagner purchased 36,203 shares of Forte Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $20,997.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,747,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,805.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. 52,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,003. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

About Forte Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

