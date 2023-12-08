Insider Buying: Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Insider Purchases 36,203 Shares of Stock

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Wagner purchased 36,203 shares of Forte Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $20,997.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,747,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,805.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ FBRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. 52,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,003. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.62.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
