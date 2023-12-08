Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60.

On Friday, November 3rd, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,861,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,536,266. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

