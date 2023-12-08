Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells 1,159 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.18. 3,071,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,240. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

View Our Latest Report on BXMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 699.2% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,310,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,968.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 909,838 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $18,001,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 863,715 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,437,000 after purchasing an additional 826,294 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.