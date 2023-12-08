Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) Director Debby Soo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Debby Soo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $89,574.48.

EverCommerce Trading Up 6.0 %

EverCommerce stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 146,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EVCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

