Insider Selling: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $789,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FBP stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.04. 968,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.42 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,408,000 after purchasing an additional 505,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,899,000 after purchasing an additional 383,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

