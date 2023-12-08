Insider Selling: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $789,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FBP stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.04. 968,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.42 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,408,000 after purchasing an additional 505,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,899,000 after purchasing an additional 383,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
