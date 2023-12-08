Insider Selling: M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Director Sells 32,940 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,602. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.03. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

