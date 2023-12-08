Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells 6,150 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $35,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 666,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,872.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OLO Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 922,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.22. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

