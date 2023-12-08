Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CRO Sells 13,293 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,202.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 922,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,008. The company has a market cap of $939.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.22. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 40.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in OLO by 13.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 44.5% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

