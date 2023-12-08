Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Major Shareholder Sells 20,341 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 20,341 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,240,394.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,794,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,327,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,362. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,601,000 after acquiring an additional 734,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after purchasing an additional 114,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,719,000 after purchasing an additional 527,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,026,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,666,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

