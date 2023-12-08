Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Major Shareholder Sells 20,341 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 20,341 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,240,394.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,794,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,327,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,362. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
