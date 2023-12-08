Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells 64,875 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 64,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $1,110,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 715,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,255,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $884.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.22. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ramaco Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.