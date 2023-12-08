Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Major Shareholder Sells 35,306 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 35,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $633,036.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,089,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,940.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Yorktown Ix Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 8th, Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 24,441 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $418,429.92.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 119,285 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $2,114,923.05.
- On Monday, November 13th, Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20.
Ramaco Resources Price Performance
Shares of METCB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,497. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.
Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.